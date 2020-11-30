James Edward Moore was called home to the Lord on 16 November 2020, after an extended illness, surrounded by loving family members in Orangeburg, SC Regional Medical Center. He was born in Burke County Georgia on 27 August 1943 and enjoyed a long, successful military and federal civil service career. He was a career Soldier who retired after 20 years in the US Army earning the following decorations: Purple Heart, Good Conduct medal, Army Achievement Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and many other decorations. His second career was working for the Department of the Army, Provost Martial Office, Division of Physical Security serving as a Physical Security Inspector. He retired in 2012 after 16 years of service, earning the Medal for Superior Civilian Service.
He was united in marriage to Sandra Jackson in 1969 and a daughter, Ideaner V. Moore, was born. In 1978 he was united in marriage to Marian Wheeler Moore; to this union, one son, James Thomas Moore was born.
James enjoyed gardening, bowling, wild game hunting and fishing. He was also a fantastic chef and grill master who enjoyed sharing recipes with friends, He was especially fond of sharing army stories with fellow retired Soldiers, especially CSM Roosevelt Fisher of Orangeburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie R. Moore and Ideaner Harden Moore, and two brothers: Charles H. Walker and Joel V. Walker. He is survived by a daughter, Ideaner Matthews Moore, of Waco, TX, and a son, James Thomas of Manhattan, KS, a brother, Johnnie H. Moore (Monika) of Darmstadt, GY, three sisters: Bernice Moore-Green, Columbia, SC; Sammie L. Porter and Eunice Walker, Elk Grove, CA, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, cousins, and nephews, and many close friends. He is also survived by his forever friend, Marian C. Moore, Manhattan, KS and his loving friend, companion and close friend, Laurie P. Coleman, Orangeburg, SC.
