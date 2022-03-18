Manhattan, Kansas – James E. Spencer, 71, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on February 15, 2022, in his residence.
He was born December 13, 1951 in Tucson, Arizona. The son of Arthur J. Spencer and LaVona I. Spencer. James was predeceased by his mother and father. He is survived by his sister, Beryl D. Jones of Wichita, and her four children; Izabella Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; Carrie Jones of Wichita, Kansas; Roxy Glass of Fort Worth, Texas; and Caleb Glass of New York, New York. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin Spencer, and his son, Lewis Gregorson Spencer, both of Seattle, Washington, as well as his sister, Kirsten Spencer Joyer of Tampa, Florida and her three children: Kamran Joyer of Louisville, Kentucky; Hunter Joyer of Orlando, Florida; and Chancellor Joyer of Providence, Rhode Island.
James attended Wichita East High School and was a disc jockey on KMUW radio station in Wichita for several years before relocating to Manhattan in 1979. In 1981, he started Budget Car Care. James was a published poet as well as a playright, but his passion was radio. He started as a radio show host in 1990 on KHCA-FM 95.3 every Sunday from 9pm to 1am. He hosted the show for 27 years. James was actively involved in his church and was often invited to share from the pulpit. He held a number of leadership roles in the community but by far his favorite role was that of Chairing the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Steering Committee, which, he chaired for nearly three decades.
A memorial is currently being planned for James and the date will be announced in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.