James Alvin Conner, 80, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Wamego Health Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 23, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A visitation will begin at 1:00 pm.
