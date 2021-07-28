James “Jim” Alton Brown, age 84, died July 26, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. He was born to Louie D. and Velda M. (Dennis) Brown on September 26, 1936 on the family farm near Agra, Kansas. He married Carol Lala on October 15, 1960. To view the full obituary visit our website at nsrfh.com
