James Brakey

Aug 23, 2021

James Brakey, age 80, of Manhattan, died Friday August 20, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

Complete service information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
