James Benton Brakey, age 80, of Manhattan, died Friday August 20, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
James was born on January 7, 1941 in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, the son of Herbert and Helen (Baker) Brakey. He grew up in the Ponca City, Oklahoma area and graduated from Ponca City High School with the class of 1959.
He worked for the Wichita Eagle as a pressman for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed being part of the Amateur Hamm Radio Club -WB0EWW.
James is survived by his daughter, Joy Brakey of Manhattan, Kansas and his grandson, Joseph Benton Brakey; also, his sisters, Peggy Jane Klusmeyer, of Madison, Alabama and Mary Ann Hargraves, of Las Vegas.
Funeral services for Mr. Brakey will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday August 27, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Steve Ratliff officiating. Interment will follow the services at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
