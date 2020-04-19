James “Jimmy” T. Benkendorf, age 62, of Manhattan, died Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Health Care in Topeka.
He was born on October 22, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of William and Margaret (Barker) Benkendorf. Jim grew up in Marysville, Kansas and graduated from Marysville High School with the class of 1976.
Jim worked for Kansas State university for over 40 years in Kramer Hall. He was proud to be a Kansas State Wildcat. He was an avid fan of the Wildcats in all sports, especially football. Jim always wore his purple as often as he could.
He was a member of the University Christian Church in Manhattan. Jim loved to work on crafts and also was an active member of the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
In additional to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ackerman and also his brother, William Benkendorf Jr.
Jimmy is survived by his many nieces and nephews and many friends, who will all miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to come to the funeral home to pay their respects from 1:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday April 24, 2020.
Private family services will be held at the Marysville City Cemetery in Marysville, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the KSU Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
