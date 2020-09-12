James “Jim” L. Beiter, 81, or rural Wamego, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Alma Manor in Alma, KS.
James was born August 29, 1939 in Barnes, KS, the son of Lester V. and Maudie E. (Fickle) Beiter. After moving with his family to Manhattan, KS as a child, he attended Manhattan grade school and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1957. Following high school, James enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1962. On January 28, 1967, he married Sharon L. Ferguson in Manhattan. She survives of the home.
He worked his entire career as an electrician. He started in Manhattan at Endicott Electric in 1963 until he joined the I.B.E.W. 226 and worked there for many years before working as an electrician at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in Topeka until his retirement.
He enjoyed fixing up old cars, including his prize ’57 Chevy four door hardtop. He was an avid trap-shooter, being a member of the American Trap-Shooting Association and traveled to trap-shooting tournaments held around the country. He also enjoyed bird hunting and looked forward to opening day each season.
In addition to his wife Sharon, James is survived his children: Linda Walters (Erv) of Wishram, WA, Diane Baltuska (Mark) of Overland Park, KS, Jim Beiter (Allison) of Kansas City, MO; two sisters: Nancy Boom of Santa Rosa, CA, and Nadine Allen; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by one brother, Lester Beiter; and two sisters, June Johnson and Mary Beiter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Mr. Beiter will lie in-state at beginning at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, with family greeting friends during visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in Wabaunsee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alma Manor, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Due to Covid-19, the use of face masks and social distancing will be appreciated, protecting those who come to pay respects to James and his family.
