Robert Wesley "Jake" Jacobson, age 90, of Manhattan, died December 4, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan. He was born August 24, 1932, in Manhattan. Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue.
