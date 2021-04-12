Jacquelyn Jean Jensen, age 84, of Manhattan, died Mach 21, 2021 at her home in Manhattan.
She was born on August 7, 1936 in Manhattan, the daughter of Donald and Charlene (Pickens) Jacobus.
Jackie worked for many years at Kansas State University in housekeeping. She enjoyed attended sales in the area, sometimes to maybe purchase things but more for visiting with the group of people at the sales. She loved spending time with her family and it was a special time when the kids and grandkids were able to spend time with her.
She was united in marriage to Harold Jensen on April 12, 1952 in Marysville. He preceded her in death in 2015.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Bracken and her half-brother, John.
Jackie is survived by her children, Dean Jensen, Sheryl Jensen, and Sara Cutter; her 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Katherine Simpson and Gala Brown, and her many other family members and friends.
Services for Mrs. Jensen will be held at a later date.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
