Jacqueline Bernadette Jones Palmateer, age 57, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas on May 9, 2023, after a 3-year battle with cancer.
Jacque was born on January 19, 1966 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of John and Rosa (Kleinschmidt) Jones. She graduated high school from Hays Kansas in 1984. She attended college in Manhattan Kansas at Kansas State University, graduating with a BA in apparel and textiles design in 1988.
Jacque married Brad Palmateer of Manhattan Kansas on April 15, 1989. She was mother to 2 adult children, Monty Palmateer and Hunter Palmateer.
Jacque enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially camping and traveling to new places. Her battle with cancer did not diminish her love, humor, or smile.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa L Jones; she is survived by her father, John H Jones, her brother, John C Jones, her husband, Brad S Palmateer, and her 2 children, Monty A Palmateer and Hunter G Palmateer.
“ .. forever loved, forever missed. “HGP
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 9:00am, funeral service will follow at 10:00am at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan.
Graveside service will be at held at 2:00pm, Wednesday May 17, 2023 at the St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church near Lyon Creek north of Herington, Kansas.
