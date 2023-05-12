Jacqueline Bernadette Jones Palmateer, age 57, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas on May 9, 2023, after a 3-year battle with cancer.

Jacque was born on January 19, 1966 in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of John and Rosa (Kleinschmidt) Jones. She graduated high school from Hays Kansas in 1984. She attended college in Manhattan Kansas at Kansas State University, graduating with a BA in apparel and textiles design in 1988.

