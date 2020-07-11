Jacqueline Mae Motley, age 89, of Manhattan, died Wednesday July 8, 2020 at her home in Manhattan.
She was born on July 22, 1930 in Manhattan, the daughter Evelyn Chudej and her adoptive parents Raymond and Florence (King) Phelps. She grew up in Manhattan and attended local schools.
On December 27, 1947 in Manhattan, she was united in marriage to Ed Motley. He preceded her in death on October 6, 2008.
Jackie worked at the Manhattan middle school as a food service worker for 10 years. She enjoyed working on puzzles and listening to Elvis. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren as often as she could, Jackie was always ready for family gatherings and holidays when they were all together.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Vawter and her sister, Betty Reid.
Jackie is survived by her children: Thomas Motley (Debbie), Janet Swander (Jay), Michael Motley (Terry), Robert Motley (Toni), and David Motley (Angie) all of Manhattan; also, her sister, Sherry Theis of Manhattan, and her 25 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and also her two special nieces, Angie and Chrystal and nephew Cecil Rush.
Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Friday July 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Private family services will be held at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House Inc. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.