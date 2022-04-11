Jacqueline Heaslet Apr 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Heaslet Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jacqueline "Jacque" Marie Heaslet, 30, Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.Jacque was born February 7, 1992, the daughter of Jessie and Joanna Compton Heaslet. She had been a CNA and also worked for a cleaning service. A celebration of Jacque's life will be announced later.Jacque's full obituary may be seen and condolences sent online towww.kevinbrennanfamily.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News FROM THE PUBLISHER | The wrongheaded border war Known to be toxic for a century, lead still poisons thousands of Midwestern kids JoJo Siwa wasn’t invited to the Kids’ Choice Awards. Fans think they know why Police report for April 11, 2022 Riley County to negotiate with local architects on north EMS station Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians CLIFT | Neil Berg's rock 'n' roll revue rouses McCain crowd Leading Iowa Democrat knocked off US Senate primary ballot Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTang addresses rash of transfers from K-State men's basketball programK-177 closure causes commute woes for Council Grove residentsGirl testifies about sexual abuse by 35-year-old manPott County commissioner experiences delays on US-24David RamseyOUR NEIGHBORS | Manhattan man beats depression by skating with his catCity overturns Historic Resources Board's denial of Museum of Art and LightWamego's Paige Donnelly named All-Flint Hills Girls' Basketball Player of the YearFort Riley soldiers accused of Aggieville shootings appear in courtRiley County, outside crews fight 2,000-acre grass fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
