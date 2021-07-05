Jacqueline Ann Frintrup, age 81, of Manhattan, died Friday July 2, 2021 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
Jackie was born on April 7, 1940 in St. Louis City, Missouri, the daughter of Walter and Anne (Doyle) Spengler. She grew up in the area and graduated from Jennings High School with the class of 1958.
She worked for many years for the Girl Scouts’ Council as a Field Director in Kansas and Missouri. Jackie was known by her grandkids as “Mimi” and she loved that her family and her families’ friends and people just knew her as Mimi. She enjoyed being with her family as often as she could. The holidays and family vacations together were always important to Jackie.
She was a member of the National Girl Scouts Organization, the Manhattan Welcome Club, and the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Jackie also was involved with the Flint Hills Breadbasket and always supported the American Red Cross.
Mimi was preceded in death by two grandchildren: Casey Licklider and Nichole Licklider.
She is survived by her daughters: Susan Adams (Mitch) of Westmoreland and Stacy Licklider of St. George. Mimi is also survived by her grandchildren: Shelby Callaway (Brandon), Shane Adams (his fiancé Pam Heiman), Dalton Licklider, and Carter Licklider; her great-grandchildren, Madelyn Licklider and Amelia Callaway.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday July 6, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday July 7, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz in Manhattan. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jackie are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.