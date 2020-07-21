Jacqueline Fair, age 17, of Manhattan, died July 9, 2020 at the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
She was born in Manhattan on October 15, 2002, the daughter of James Fair and Katrina Anderson Fair.
Due to the pandemic private services will be held.
Friends may call and pay their respects on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Additional obituary information may be found through the funeral home website at ymlfuneralhome.com
