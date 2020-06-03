Jack Webster, 86, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, MN.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. The full obituary can be read at the web site - www.dennisfuneralhomes.com
