Edmund John “Jack” Peterson was born in McDonald, Kansas September 6, 1935, to Fred A. “Fritz” Peterson and Bertha (Brown) Peterson. He departed this life peacefully September 15, 2021 at the young age of 86 years.
Jack graduated from Atwood High School, Atwood, Kansas in 1953. He went on to attend Kansas State University graduating with an accounting degree and was an integral part of the Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity graduating in 1959. As the Director of Business and Finance Jack worked for the Kansas Cooperative Extension Service affiliated with Kansas State University from 1966-1995.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Manhattan, Kansas and a significant supporter of the Community. Jack was known for his generous support to many. He was extremely engaged with the Kansas State Newman Foundation and St Isidore’s Parish presiding as the Chair of the foundation board, for which his leadership and wisdom will remain legendary. Jack was also a special advisor to the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity for over 30 years, paving a successful path for many students.
Jack was a Loyal Season Ticket Holder and Ahearn donor for Kansas State Football and Basketball for over 60 years. Building a legacy of ex-Players whom will forever be grateful for his mentorship, leadership, sincerity, and friendship! Jacks whit, sarcasm, humor, always brought a smile to all that were in his presence.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Robert Eugene “Gene” Peterson, a sister Rita M. Peterson Hall and a brother, Lawrence James “Jim” Peterson.
Those remaining to celebrate his life include his sister-in-law, Mary Peterson; two nieces Karen and Kim; five nephews: Stephen, Jeff, David, Tom and Scott, and many others that have been touched by his life.
May his everlasting memory be a blessing in your life.
A visitation will be held on September 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00p.m. at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. The Vigil Service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday September 27, 2021, with Father Gale Hammerschmidt as the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Donations in honor of Jack can be made to the Kansas State Newman Foundation supporting St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
