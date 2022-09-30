Jack Lee Mugrage, Jr., known to some as Lee passed away September 25, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, with his wife by his side. He was born July 8, 1965 in Marietta, Ohio, son of Jack Lee Sr. and Lynn Elizabeth (Guckert) Mugrage. Jack was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in his teenage years, despite the struggles it brought, he chose to do his best to live life.

Shortly after Jack’s birth, his family moved to Rancho, California where he spent his childhood, graduating from Rancho Alamitos High School in 1984. He enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, and classic cars. Around the late eighties Jack moved to Manhattan, where he worked for nine years at Regulator Time Company repairing clocks mostly for schools until his health prevented continuing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.