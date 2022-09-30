Jack Lee Mugrage, Jr., known to some as Lee passed away September 25, 2022 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas, with his wife by his side. He was born July 8, 1965 in Marietta, Ohio, son of Jack Lee Sr. and Lynn Elizabeth (Guckert) Mugrage. Jack was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in his teenage years, despite the struggles it brought, he chose to do his best to live life.
Shortly after Jack’s birth, his family moved to Rancho, California where he spent his childhood, graduating from Rancho Alamitos High School in 1984. He enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, and classic cars. Around the late eighties Jack moved to Manhattan, where he worked for nine years at Regulator Time Company repairing clocks mostly for schools until his health prevented continuing.
During most of those years, he had many fond memories with his good friend Joe Sexton, attending drag & boat races, fishing, and just hanging out together doing projects around his house.
Jack married Melinda Sue Armstrong on August 12, 1995, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
They were married 27 years, living entirely in Manhattan; they enjoyed family gatherings, card games, movies, car racing, fishing, and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas State Wildcat football. Jack also enjoyed working on computers, playing video games and online games with friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Jack Lee Sr.; father-in-law, Clyde Ancel Armstrong; and sister-in-law, Patrice Ann Rogge.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Melinda of Manhattan; mother, Lynn Gifford (Merle), Shreveport, LA; mother-in-law, Mildred Armstrong, Manhattan; sister, Melissa Breckenridge, Shreveport; brothers, Kelly Gifford, Tampa, FL and Kris Gifford, Shreveport; sisters-in-law, Theresa Armstrong, Manhattan, Monica Brown (Todd), Sherman, CT and Kristi Hoffman (Kyle), Coldwater, KS; brother-in-law, Doug Rogge, Wamego, KS; nieces, Anna and Abigail Hoffman, Whitney & Kristen; nephews, Hunter and Chase; and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan, with a 3 p.m. graveside service following at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, followed by a 4-6 p.m. Celebration of Life Gathering at Seven Dolors Church basement.
Memorials in memory of Jack may be made to the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice Inc. in Manhattan or the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
