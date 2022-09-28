Jack Mugrage Sep 28, 2022 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jack Lee Mugrage, age 57, of Manhattan, died Sunday September 25, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.Complete obituary information will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituary Jack Lee Mugrage Funeral Home Manhattan Hospice House Information Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County crews put out tractor fire near Leonardville Kansas Supreme Court justices on tour of state say they hear up to 1,300 cases a year Wamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness City supports neighborhood revitalization program to improve housing WHEN THE WHIP COMES DOWN: Betting picks and tips for Week 5 CLIFT | Bright young cast of 'Don't Worry, Darling' not enough to save the film Is this what history sounds like? Lizzo plays James Madison's 1813 flute at DC show Police report for Sept. 28, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State shocks No. 6 Oklahoma in NormanManhattan woman dies in car crashAnne NielsenNo. 1 Manhattan prevails against No. 4 Washburn Rural 28-25Clay Center man dies after school bus strikes himRCPD arrests 3 for weekend Aggieville fightsLa Fiesta reopens after state seizure for delinquent sales tax paymentsRiley County man convicted of child sex crimes dies in prisonCaterpillar looks to hire 50 new employeesActor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin Trudeau Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
