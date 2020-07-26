WICHITA, KS - Shandy, Jack J., 81, Certified Public Accountant, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Private family service. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Elberta Shandy, and brothers, Jim and Jerry. Survivors: daughter, Megan (Wayne) Ray; son, Tim (Linh) Shandy; grandchildren, Kaylee, Isabelle, Lilah, Collin and Vada. Memorial established with Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
