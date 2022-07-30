Jack Bolding, age 92, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jack was born April 15, 1930, in Checotah, Oklahoma, the son of Benjamin and Laura Bolding, and had eight siblings.
He grew up in Checotah, and entered the United States Army in 1946. He served for 21 years, and retired to Manhattan, Kansas. The family has fond memories of his numerous Army stories, and you can imagine that 21 years provided a lot of stories to share with family and friends.
Jack loved his 52 years in Manhattan, where he raised his family. He moved to Omaha, NE, in 2019, where he resided at Rolling Hills Ranch enjoying his new friendships, Jack was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
On May 6, 1951, in Frankfort, Kansas, he was married to Delores Louise “Dee” Anderson. Dee preceded him in death on May 15, 2017. He was also preceded by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children: Jacque Switlik (Raymond) and Jay Bolding (Lucinda); six grandchildren: Melanie Switlik, Jason Switlik (Lauren), Jonathan Switlik (Melanie), Dr. Jared Bolding (Michaela), Hunter Bolding (Christina), and McKenzie Bolding; and seven great grandchildren: Madison Switlik, Jackson Bolding, Cooper Bolding, Sophia Bolding, Hudson Bolding, Margaret Bolding and Olivia Marshall.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, August 15th, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Frank Coady as Celebrant. Private inurnment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 28, 2151 West 32nd Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502, or may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
