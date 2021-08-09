Jacalyn “Jackie” Jill Gideon Maike, 55, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas after a brief battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday August 14, 2021 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Maple Hill, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackie Gideon Maike Memorial for Medical Expenses and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536.
To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
