J. Lester Hooper, age 87, of Manhattan, died January 27, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
He was born March 7, 1933, in Horton, Kansas, the son of John Lester and Anna (Saville) Hooper.
Survivors include his wife Olive W. Hooper of Manhattan; four children: Joy Barnett and her husband Michael of Scott City, KS, Sherri Hooper of Manhattan, Wendy Skrdlant and her husband Gary of Manhattan, and Terry Hooper of Manhattan; daughter in law Marcia Bahret and her husband Bart of Valley Falls, KS; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
J. Lester was preceded in death by his son J. Lester Hooper, Jr. on August 23, 2008.
Private family services will be held at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Kevin Larson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The funeral service may be viewed through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 6th.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 5th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Manhattan Lions Club for eyeglasses, First United Methodist Church for Community Meals or Manhattan Christian College. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
