Isiah Martin, 76, of Manhattan, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Isiah was born in Muskogee, OK, and lived simply for the last decade of his life in Manhattan with a love for sports—especially for the Wildcats. He loved going to KSU sporting events and was known to wallpaper his apartment with KSU team posters. His love was strong enough to even have Coach Snyder send him complimentary tickets to a game and a personalized autographed photo. He enjoyed being a part of the postgame cleanup team where he was loved by all. A life celebration of Isiah will be held with the date still pending. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation are assisting with arrangements. Memorials can be sent to the Make A Difference Foundation Fund-Isiah Fund at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, PO Box 1127, Manhattan, KS 66505

