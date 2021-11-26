Isaac “Kilroy” Espurvoa, age 38, of Manhattan, died November 22, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Isaac was born November 15, 1983, in San Antonio, Texas, the son of Samuel P. Espurvoa and Jovita (Villareal) Martin.
Isaac served for 14 years in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sargent. He served as a Senior Sniper Section Leader, Sniper Instructor, and Rifleman. He received numerous awards and commendations including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star Medal. He served in Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Following his military service, he was a Maintenance Technician at Home of the Flint Hills.
He was very devoted to his wife, three boys and extended family. He enjoyed spending his time with his wife and family especially training his boys self-defense and other sports. Isaac “Kilroy” also enjoyed riding motorcycles, training, helping others and hanging out with his extended family. He was a very proud and devoted member of the Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets MC.
On August 21, 2008, in Colorado Springs, CO, he was married to Romina Lee Jeffrey. He is survived by his wife Romina, his three sons Isaac J. Espurvoa Jr, Jacob Samuel J. Espurvoa and Lorenzo Santino J. Espurvoa, his mother Jovita (Espurvoa) Martin of San Antonio, TX, his Stepmother Deborah Espurvoa of Florida, and his brother Joseph Espurvoa of San Antonio, TX and his brothers in VNVLV MC and other friends and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Robert “Torch” Haight officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
