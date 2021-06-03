Iris Marguerite Straub, 86, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at AscensionVia Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas.
Iris was born on November 2, 1934 in Fox Covert. Scotland, to John and Catherine Crawford (Marshall) Swanston, of Kirckaldy, Fife, Scotland. She met and married her husband of 63 years, Delbert J. Straub, of Flush, Kansas, while he was stationed with the U.S.A.F. at Kirknewton R.A.F. base, Scotland. After traveling to bases around Europe, Britain, and the United States, they retired after 23 years in 1977, and settling in rural Wamego.
Over the years, Iris was a homemaker and was very active in her church community and the Altar Society of St. Joseph’s Church for many years. She enjoyed the country life, watching nature from her favorite porch swing, and spending time in her garden. She enjoyed meeting people and was known for her feisty spirit. She always remained proud of her Scottish heritage and homeland and traveled back to Scotland over the years.
Her survivors include her husband, Delbert J. Straub of Flush, KS; her children: Yvonne Bish (John) of New Braunfels, TX, David Straub (Heidi) of Asheville, N.C., Jeanette Siebert (Kevin) of Alvin, TX, Karen Straub of Wamego, KS; two sisters: Joy Boyd of Wolfhill, Scotland, and Edna Eddie (Alan) of Edinburgh, Scotland; 7 grandchildren: Steven Bish, Houston, TX, Evan, Eric, Nick, and Catherine Siebert of Houston, TX, and Olivia and Vannessa Guzman of Wamego, KS. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Swanston of Edinburgh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Flush, KS. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Straub will lie in-state at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., with family greeting friends during visitation until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to the American Heart Association, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
