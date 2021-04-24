Irene May Sharp, age 96 of Clay Center, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor.
She was born on December 8, 1924 in Idana, the daughter of Henry and Martha (McMahan) Dunn. She grew up in the Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church. Following high school graduation, she taught at Rural School for three years.
On February 2, 1945 in Idana, she married Ernest Elgin Sharp. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2019.
Irene was a farmer’s wife and drove a school bus for the Riley County School District. She took care of the bailing and enjoyed working with roses. She was a member of the Hillside EUB Church until the church closed due to the expansion of Fort Riley, became a charter member of Countryside United Methodist Church and later the Clay Center United Methodist Church. She was a 4-H leader and a member of UMW and WSCS.
She is survived by five children, Judy Seidel of Berkeley, California, Ivy Osborn and husband Lynn of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, Gerald Sharp and wife Susan of Clay Center, Mary Jo McFadden and husband Robert of Houston, Texas and Tim Sharp and wife Tammy of Riley; one brother, Ronald Dunn and wife Delores of Clay Center; one sister, Evelyn Otto of Wakefield; ten grandchildren, Julee Breakstone, Valerie Barr, Denise Gooden, Monica Jackson, Dale Sharp, Barry McFadden, Daniel McFadden, Bill Sharp, Jayson Sharp and Becky Chase; eighteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents two brothers, Dale and Jack Dunn and four sisters, Jean Dunn, Betty James, Dorothy Tague and Maxine Greenlee.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Gerald Sharp, Pastor Reuben Langat and Herb Mugler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Riley Cemetery.
Memorials have been established for the Clay Center Presbyterian Manor and Clay Center United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
