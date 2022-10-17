Irene Elizabeth Provencher, 70, of Milford, Kansas, passed away after a long, hard fought illness on Friday (October 14, 2022) at Good Samaritan Society (Valley Vista) in Wamego, Kansas.
Born December 16, 1951, in Romford, England, Irene was the daughter of Jorgen Scheuer and Phyllis Elsie (Savage) Rasmussen. Irene married Lee Provencher on December 27, 1976, in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Irene was an avid antique collector, yard sale bargainer and was passionate about interior design and decorating. She made everything in the home beautiful for her beloved family. Irene was known for her quirky sense of humor, free spirited approach to life and love of Shih Tzu dogs.
Irene worked many years in the restaurant business as an owner/operator and as a diamond consultant in the retail jewelry industry.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Lee Provencher, children: Rachel Meltzer (Larry), Matthew Provencher (Theresa) and grandchildren: Ryan, Max, Sam, Rosie and Sophia.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
A “Celebration of Life” event will be scheduled by invitation.
Memorial contributions are requested in lieu of flowers to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society in Manhattan Kansas: https://www.purple-paws.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.