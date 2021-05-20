Irene E. Brinker, 94, of Washington, passed away on May 16, 2021. Mrs. Brinker, daughter of the late Frank Hagedorn and his wife Amanda nee Feltmann, was born on November 14, 1926 in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia Grade School. On June 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Orville Brinker Sr. at the St. Francis Borgia Church. Irene was a homemaker, raising a family of eight children.
Mrs. Brinker was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville Brinker Sr., and by three siblings, Mildred Schmitt, Janet Bolzenius, and Verna Holdmeier.
Among her survivors are her eight children, Wanda Bruckerhoff of Manhattan, KS, Doris Feldmann and husband Joe of Villa Ridge, Orville Brinker Jr. of Washington, JoAnn Weirich and husband Steve of Washington, Jeannie Niedbalski and husband Ray of St. Louis, Alan Brinker and wife Angie of Clover Bottom, Corinne Mallinckrodt and husband Don of Augusta, and Karen Callaway and husband Craig of Washington; twenty grandchildren, forty one great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren; In-laws, Olga Kreienkamp, Leonard Brinker and wife Agnes, and Grace Brinker; other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 4-7 P.M. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, with a Mass of Christian Burial being held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 10 A.M. at the St Francis Borgia Church. Interment will be in the St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Masses, St. Francis Borgia Church, or the MS Society.
