Ilene Marie (McClure) Colbert, age 92, of Manhattan, died November 15, 2020, at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
She was born September 14, 1928, at Wabaunsee, Kansas, the daughter of Ulis and Stella (Bach) McClure.
Ilene grew up in the Tabor Valley Community south of Zeandale and went through 8 th grade at Tabor Valley School, and then went to Manhattan High School, graduating in 1946.
She was married to Earl Junior Colbert on September 15, 1946, in Manhattan.
Ilene worked for Coles Military Store for two years, the Junior High Cafeteria for four years, the Riley County Treasurer’s Office for two years, and for 19 years at the Riley County Clerk’s Office. She served at the Riley County Clerk from 1989 to 1997. She was also the Elections Coordinator working with approximately 400 people and performing the duties prescribed by the state for elections.
Ilene was also a member of the First Lutheran Church and served on the Church Council, was a member of the PTA while children were in school, BPW and the Republican Women.
Ilene had traveled to Mexico, Jamaica and 32 states, enjoyed crafts, fishing, working in her yard and taking walks. Most of all Ilene loved her family and attended all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren events.
She was preceded in death by her husband Earl Junior Colbert on May 16, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her three children: Deanna Anderson, Roxie Pelfrey and her husband Darin and Vaughn Colbert all of Manhattan; five grandchildren: Todd and Shawn Maguire, Kinsey Griffin, Ian and Dusty Moore; 12 great-grandchildren: Brittni Champion, Casey Maguire, Erin Shearouse, Hunter, Ella, Brianna, Reagan, Colter and Isaac Griffin, Tyrus and Cy Moore, and Logan Moore; three great-great grandchildren: Adrianna and Dominik Champion and Ronin Maguire.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan. The service may be viewed through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page at 6:30 P.M. Wednesday, November 18th.
Family and friends are invited to come by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, November 19th, to pay their respects for Ilene.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.