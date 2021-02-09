Ida Jane Leupold, age 77, of Manhattan, died February 1, 2021 in Manhattan.
She was born on August 20, 1943 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas and Frances (Kelley) Moyer. She attended schools in the area and graduated St. George High school with the class of 1961.
On April 10, 1973 in Manhattan, she was united in marriage to Larry Leupold. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2018.
Ida’s joy in life was taking care of her family and children. She was a daycare provider for many years. Also, Ida was a guardian for many disabled adults during her life. Ida was an Educational Advocate for several children. She was appointed by the mayor as the Resident Commissioner for the Manhattan Housing Authority. She was on the board of commissioners for over 20 years.
She enjoyed reading, NASCAR, nature, feeding the deer, birds and rabbits, traveling across the country for work and pleasure. Ida cherished her time with her grandchildren, her grandkids called her fun grandma. She always said her greatest achievement was being a mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kandy White; siblings: Mary Moyer, Serena Schlink, and Lois “Bo” Moyer; and her grandchildren: James, Jayne, and Annie.
Ida is survived by her children: Camelia Owens of Manhattan, Bill White (Kim) of Topeka, and Keneene Archuleta-Leupold of Manhattan; her sister Faith “Loni: Nelson (Albert), of Topeka; and her 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.
Celebration of Life services for Ida will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday February 13, 2021 at the Crestview Christian Church, 4761 Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan, with the Pastor Devin Wendt officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ida are suggested to the Manhattan Public Library Children's Department. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.