Howard E. Roberts, 88, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on December 23, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
He was born on February 12, 1932, in Garnett, Kansas son of Dortha May (Swope) and Thomas Westley Roberts.
He graduated from Garnett High School with the class of 1950. He served in the United States Air Force with the 10th Air Force and the Air Force Reserves. He worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for over 40 years ending his career as a Resident Engineer out of the Wamego, KS office.
In September 1951 he was united in marriage to Lois Jean Reiling she preceded him in death on August 31, 2009. He was also preceded in death by his sister Bonnie Lovelle, his son Jay Howard Roberts and his daughter Debora Lynn Roberts.
Howard is survived by one brother George Westley Roberts, three sisters Ladonna Kay Roeckers and husband Henry, Glenda Avis Alvers, Candace Joan Damron and Husband Carl, his three sons, Terry E. Roberts and wife Susan of Manhattan, KS, Ricky E. Roberts and wife Kathy of Decatur, IL, and Rodney G. Roberts and wife Dori of Clermont, FL, five grandchildren Strother E. Roberts and wife Meghan, Ian Roberts and wife Gina, Lindsey Qasem and husband Majdi, Trina Savage, Hannah Hansen and husband Dustin; 10 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on December 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Garnett Municipal Cemetery, in Garnett, KS.
If you choose to attend the service the family requests wearing a mask and social distancing. The service will also be live-streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Carlsons-Irvin-Parkview-Funeral-Home-Cremation
In lieu of flowers memorials in his name can be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
