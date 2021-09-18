Howard Paul Kidd, of Manhattan, Kansas, born October 15th, 1927 in Milford, Kansas, died on Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He is survived by two daughters from his first marriage, in 1950, to Bette (Barth) Kidd: Claudia Criss, Juneau, Alaska, and Elaine Bollinger, Fridingen, Germany; also, an adopted son, Jonathan Paul Kidd, is deceased.
Through a second marriage, to Ruby Nichols in 1975, two additional daughters came into his life: RoAnn Mitzner, Hutchison, Kansas, and Louisia Osborne, Shell Knob, Missouri.
In all, there are currently eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, living in several states and in Germany.
Howard owned the Fashion Master Cleaners in Junction City. He retired in 1989, and devoted much of his time to many service organizations in Manhattan. He has been a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Manhattan since 1968.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 25th, at 10am at Sunrise Cemetery, with the Rev. Ben Duerfeldt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Frist Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Manhattan, Interim Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
