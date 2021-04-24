The Honorable Ronald D. Innes, age 85, of Wichita, passed peacefully on April 12, 2021.
Born in Phillipsburg, Kansas to Dr. Guy Innes and Carolyn (Unland) Innes, he was the third of five children.
Ron also enjoyed his fourteen years of teaching Business Law at Kansas State University. It was not uncommon for a former student to approach him and remind him, “Judge, I took your class and it has really helped with...”
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Carolyn. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Debbie; his children Kip, Meg (Scott), Kelly, Kim (Shelly), and Kerry (Ronnie); his nine grandchildren, Shailey; Reegan, Connor, Andrew, Ashley, Abby, J.R., Noelle and Hayley as well as four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; siblings Doug (Betty), Von (Lois), Sue, and Rod (Mary).
On April 29, 2021, the family will receive visitors at 10:00a.m. at Brenner’s Mortuary in Pittsburg, Kansas, followed by services at 11:00a.m. Interment will be at the Ft. Scott National Cemetery at 1:30p.m. with graveside military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the American Heart Association or Phoenix Hospice of Wichita, Kansas, and can be left at Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online and learn more about Ron’s life at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
