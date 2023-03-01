Dad was the consummate storyteller. When mom realized, his memories were beginning to fade, she encouraged him to write down his experiences. What follows are three stories that set his life’s direction.

I was born October 25, 1929, in a farmhouse located 3 miles northwest of the small town of Princeton, Kansas. It was a simpler time but very challenging for my mother and father. In fact, the day before I arrived, the stock market had crashed signaling the start of the great depression. We lived frugally without indoor plumbing, used an outhouse, stored our food in a root cellar that doubled as a tornado shelter and had one horse Philip, who plowed the fields and pulled our buggy when we went to Mass on Sunday.

