Herbert Bruce Dimmitt Jun 20, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Bruce Dimmitt, age 90, of Abilene, died Saturday June 18, 2022 at the Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman. Kansas.Bruce was born on November 19, 1931 in Manhattan.Complete obituary information will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Kansas GOP’s ‘parents bill of rights’ failed. So KC-area school board enacts its own Facebook: Greitens' 'RINO hunting' video violates standards Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week Yellowstone Park aims for quick reopening after floods Unity Walk kicks off day of Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan Organization seeks to dedicate sites to create Black History Trail of Geary County K-State volleyball adds freshman outside hitter Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State men to host Florida in SEC/Big 12 ChallengeNBAF completes construction, plans to finish commissioning by end of summerKBI executes search warrants at JCPDK-State cross country coach Ryun Godfrey to retireManhattan couple ready to finally feature garden with others on annual tourK-State announces name of new indoor football facilityCity proposes budget with 9.2% increase to average homeowner's tax billSorority houses damaged in thunderstorm, possible tornado that hit Manhattan areaBam Margera hunted by authorities after being reported missing from rehabEvan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson surprised director of her new documentary Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.