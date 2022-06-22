Herbert Bruce Dimmitt died peacefully in his sleep on June 18, 2022, at Chapman Valley Manor, in Chapman, Kansas. He was 90 years old.
Bruce is survived by his wife Marilyn, also of Chapman Valley Manor; daughter Shari of Arlington, Virginia, son Andy of Manhattan, Kansas, and daughter Debby (Greg Ponton) of Manchester, Kansas; brother Larry (Lois) of Topeka, Kansas, and sister Rosemary (Robert York) of Garden City, Kansas; grandsons, Daniel, James, and Michael; five great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert Andrew Dimmitt and Mary Duncan Dimmitt, as well as his brother Albert Sr.
Bruce was born in Manhattan, Kansas, in November 1931. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas, and returned to Manhattan for college. He graduated from Manhattan Christian College, served in the U.S. Army, and then attended professional graduate classes at Kansas State University. He was a career federal employee, working primarily in Washington, D.C.
Bruce professed an unwavering faith in God, taking Jesus Christ as his lifelong personal savior, and served his various church communities in numerous capacities. Bruce had a great interest in American history, football, and catching people off guard with his dry sense of humor. He was known to pose questions and make replies that often-left folks scratching their heads and wondering if what they thought they heard was really what he meant to say. He will be greatly missed.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. Friday June 24, 2022 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Graveside services will be held at 9:00a.m. Saturday June 25, 2022 at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
Memorial funds are suggested to the Chapman Valley Manor or the Kansans for Life. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
