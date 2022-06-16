Henry Wayne Gladow, 86, Manhattan, Kansas, passed away October 18, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Manhattan, Kansas. he was born January 7, 1936, in Manhattan, Kansas to Herman Henry Gladow and Frankie Ruth West Gladow. He moved to Beloit, Kansas following his father being drafted in the Navy in 1943. He attended elementary schools in Beloit, Kansas and Roosevelt Grade School in Manhattan, MJHS and Graduated Manhattan High School in 1954. Henry Served in the United States Army Reserve prior and after his active duty service being stationed in Fort Collins, Colorado and Germany during the Cold War.
Henry was married to Janis Hartwick, the Mother of his children – Tammy, Kimberly, and Mitchell. They were divorced and she resides in Poway, California.
He was an apprentice stone mason for several years. His life’s career was with Kansas Power and Light, which is now “Evergy”, retiring as a line foreman after 35 years of service. He maintained lifelong friends through his service at KP&L. After his retirement he was a transportation driver for Pawnee Mental Health for ten years.
Henry married Judy Luplow and they were together for 20 years. Henry and Judy enjoyed touring in their Roadster and showing it off at car shows. They liked watching NASCAR and all races on Television, traveling, spending time with family, and just being together.
Henry was a member of IBEW – Local 304 for many years and lifelong member of the American Legion Post #17 and the VFW Post #1786.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; children Tammy Larsen, Mitchell Gladow (Sarah), and Kimberly Yocum (Paul); and stepsons Matt Hinds, Shon Fox (Denessa), and Mary Stenfors (Jennifer); 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. His sister, Ruth Gladow Screen also survives.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents. His brother, Firman Gladow, Lyons, Kansas, passed away January 1, 2022.
Paul Yocum, Henry’s son-in-law, will officiate the Celebration of Life, which will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, in the Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Road, Manhattan, Kansas. Refreshments and fellowship will follow.
