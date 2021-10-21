Henry Gladow Oct 21, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Henry Gladow, Manhattan, passed away Monday, October 18, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Complete Obituary will follow at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News 'The stakes are enormous:' Bannon case tests Congress' power FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters Coach Izzo says he's ticked off Michigan State is unranked An intern for Royals' Class AA team won $300,000 thanks to Bills' backup tight end Biden touts middle-class values of his $2T spending plan Kansas State University professor fights climate change with soil, carbon sequestration Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti Rolovich lawyer calls coach's firing 'unjust and unlawful' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore details released on an alleged husband/wife murder.OUR NEIGHBORS | Campus Barbershop owner says cutting hair is a lifestyleArea football roundup: Wabaunsee earns 1st winning season in 24 yearsCity, state leaders praise advancement of $43M North Campus Corridor projectVOTERS GUIDE | USD 383 candidates weigh in on board topics ahead of Nov. 2 electionManhattan man arrested for arson for throwing two Molotov cocktailsFamily receives $350K settlement from Wamego government after son's death at city poolIowa State downs Kansas State 33-20; Wildcats drop 3rd straight game after 3-0 start to seasonMary HoslerSteven Hosler Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
