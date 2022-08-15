Henry Archie Bozarth, Jr., 88, of Manhattan, KS, formerly of Wichita till 2015 before moving to Manhattan, passed away Friday, August 5th, at Good Shepherd Hospice House.
He was the husband of Donna Jean (Dilling) Bozarth. They were married on Aug. 13, 1973, in Wichita at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel on N. Broadway. Henry was born in Sugar City, Colorado on October 10, 1933, a son of the late Hazel Alice (Bruce) and Henry Archie Bozarth. He graduated from Harper, KS high school and attended for 2 yrs at WSU. He served in the U.S. Army as an E-4 and worked as a tooling inspector at Boeing in Wichita for 44 yrs, retiring in 1995. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Wichita for 43 yrs, was a Lifetime (58yrs) member of AF&AM, Albert Pike, Trinity Lodge, Sunflower Lodge all of Wichita; Past Master and Past District Deputy Grand Master of Kansas; Past Patron of the Rose Douglas Chapter in Wichita. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manhattan.
Henry is survived by his wife, Donna of the home; a brother, Harlan Bozarth, of Summerfield, FL; grandchildren: Samantha Ussary, Tristan Ussary and Zachary Ussary, all of the home in Manhattan and his son-In-Law: Matt Ussary- Manhattan
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Janet Bozarth, and five sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be on August 20th at 11:00, at the First Baptist Church in Manhattan, KS with Chris Geyer and Alan Stucky officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Harper City Cemetery, Harper, KS.
The family requests any donations be directed to the First Baptist Church at 2121 Bluehills Rd. Manhattan, KS 66502 or Sunflower Masonic Lodge #86 Wichita, KS or First Church of the Brethren at 1103 Jefferson Wichita, KS 66203.
