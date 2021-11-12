Helmut Schmeller Nov 12, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helmut J. Schmeller, age 89, of Manhattan, died November 10, 2021.Helmut was born on September 2, 1932. He is survived by his wife Wilma.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helmut J. Schmeller Wilma Obituary Funeral Home Manhattan Information Pend Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State volleyball falls in 4 sets at Iowa State 'Separate but equal’ Plessy pardon decision goes to governor Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions K-State women's basketball notebook | Mittie signs four in 2022 class Manhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchup K-State student hit by car while walking on campus Church news for Nov. 11, 2021 PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Football, Buttons and Bows, Wrap It Up and more Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar ThompsonKansas State kicker Taiten Winkel leaves program after suffering injuryNo answer: Manhattan residents say trash company is incommunicadoK-State's Chris Klieman on midseason firings: 'It's telling our players it's OK to bail and quit'K-State student hit by car while walking on campusI WONDER | Are K-State researchers purposely infecting puppies to study tick-borne diseases?K-State commit breaks state receiving recordTwo more Riley County residents die after testing positive for COVIDChris Pratt weathers another Twitter lashing after lovey-dovey wife post backfiresLinnetta Hill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Alumni Records Assistant: Full-time Student Services Join Us at KS Bulletin
