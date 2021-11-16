Helmut Johann Baptist Schmeller, 89, of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on November 10, 2021. Born in Bärnau, Germany to Karl Schmeller and Walburga Schmeller, née Rosner. Growing up in Germany during WWII had a profound impact on his life and career as a German Historian. After teaching for several years at the Amberg American Elementary School for US Forces in Erlangen, Germany he immigrated to the United States. Helmut went on to earn his Ph.D. at Kansas State University and had a long career at Fort Hays State University.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma Schmeller, née Chaney; son Erik and wife Bev; son Mark and wife Junko and grandson William Takeshi. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Erna and nieces Ingrid and Jutta.
Memorial Services will be held at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, KS at 10AM on November 18, 2021
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the FHSU History Department/General Scholarship Fund. To give to the scholarship go to https://foundation.fhsu.edu/give/ ; then in the “Designation Area” use the drop-down box to choose “other” and in comment box type in, “History Dept./General Scholarship Fund”. Or mail to FHSU Foundation, PO Box 1060, Hays, KS 67601.
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
