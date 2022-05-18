Helen Pauline Wieters, age 97, of Randolph, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
She was born on February 1, 1925 at the family farm south of Walsburg, the daughter of John Herbert and Emma Marina (Johnson) Holtman. She was baptized and confirmed in the Walsburg Lutheran Church, attended Walsburg Grade School and graduated from Randolph Rural High School.
On September 5, 1948 in the Walsburg Lutheran Church, she married Harold Melvin Wieters. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Farm Bureau early in her working career before becoming a full-time farmwife. She loved babysitting, quilting, embroidery, gardening and watching her squirrels. She made all of her grandchildren denim quilts and baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Walsburg Lutheran Church, a member of L.C.W. and Business and Professional Women.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Deetjen and husband Chris of Manhattan and Carla Hageman and husband Gary of Leonardville; six grandchildren, Jamie Hageman (Kristi), Jason Hageman (Jamie), Christopher Deetjen (Melissa), Travis Hageman (Kristen), Stacy Dawes (Brett) and Amy Crady (Jeff); nine great grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Wieters of Barnes and Ann Dinwiddie of Manhattan.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George Holtman and one sister, Emma Hagenmaier.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Walsburg Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Wiens and Pastor Kevin Larson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Walsburg Cemetery.
A memorial may be made to the Leonardville Nursing Home and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
