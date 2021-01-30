Helen Lucille McKee (née Weixelman) Helen McKee peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 90 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Helen was born on July 9, 1930, as Helen Lucille Weixelman in Manhattan, Kansas. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1948 where she was Editor of the Sentinel school paper, Junior Class President, a member of the Student Council, Girls’ Choral, and Quill and Scroll Honor Society. She attended Kansas State University and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
She married Robert A. McKee in 1952 and they lived in Topeka and Wichita, KS, before moving to Albuquerque in 1960 where they raised five children. Helen was an avid bridge player and was a member of several bridge clubs. She was an original member of Tanoan Country Club and an active member for many years playing tennis and golf. She attended services at Risen Savior Catholic Parish and served on the Risen Savior Bereavement Committee. Throughout her life she was affiliated with many social and charitable activities in Albuquerque including the Los Amapolas Garden Club, Girl Scouts, Assistance League/Bargain Box/Hospitality House, and the Albuquerque Children’s Museum. She worked as a Gallery Assistant at Yucca Art Gallery and Amapola Gallery in Old Town.
Helen was a keen sports fan and rooted for the Lobos, K-State Wildcats, the Colorado Rockies, and the New York Yankees. She loved watching Jeopardy, reading the Albuquerque Journal every morning, and studying the “Aces on Bridge” section with Bobby Wolff. She was a lifelong reader and always had a book in hand—usually a good mystery. Helen loved New Mexico, hosting many visitors, and organizing the annual family trip to Corkins Lodge. She enjoyed traveling to the Los Pinos property in northern New Mexico for camping trips, attending baseball tournaments, and touring and sightseeing all over the Southwest with family.
Helen is survived by son, Robert of Albuquerque; daughter, Susan Kelly and husband John of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Molly of Helena, MT, and Emma and fiancée Jett Metcalf of Albuquerque; son, Mark of Riverside, CA; son, Marty of Albuquerque, grandchild, Austin of San Diego; daughter, Kim and Mike Van Blankenstein of Moreno Valley, CA; sister, Donna Kern (husband Bob) of Rio Verde, AZ; brother, Bernard Weixelman (wife Mary) of Fort Collins, CO; brother, Dale Weixelman (wife BJ) of Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 41 years, Bob McKee, in 1993.
Helen took special pride in each of her grandchildren, Molly, Emma, and Austin, and loved them dearly. Helen’s family wishes to extend their thanks to the wonderful nurses and aides of Compassus Hospice and the loving Home Instead helpers.
A rosary and service for Helen will be held virtually on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 10 am MST. Please visit bit.ly/helenmckeevirtualmemorial to receive a Zoom link for the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Friends of the Albuquerque Public Library, a community non-profit organization. She was loved by all and will be missed. May she rest in peace knowing she will forever reside in our hearts.
