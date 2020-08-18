Helen Elizabeth Janes was born on March 10 th , 1930 in Manhattan, Kansas. She died peacefully August 16 th , 2020 at Meadowlark Hills. She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Mary P. Janes, and her brother Donald R. Janes.
Among survivors are two nephews and two nieces; Brian Janes (Gay Kahler), Emily Janes, Matthew Janes (Thu) and Alison Kahler (Mark).
Helen graduated from Manhattan High School in 1948. She attended Mac Murray College for Women. For two years she majored in art and art education at Kansas State University, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1952. Helen liked school and over the years attended the University of Iowa receiving the MA degree and Doctorate in art education and history at Indiana University.
Helen began her teaching career in art at McPherson High School. Helen was the helping teacher in art in the public schools of Kansas City, Kansas for 10 years.
In 1954 under the direction of the superintendent of Kansas City Kansas schools she along with the other supervisors and principals integrated the public schools.
Helen taught art education and art history at Wisconsin University in Oshkosh Wisconsin and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for a number of years.
Upon Helen’s return to Manhattan in 1981 she worked as the floral designer at the Ben Franklin Craft Store in Westloop.
Helen trained as an Adult Care Home Administrator; she supervised the education program and workshop for young mentally ill adults. Helen later worked as the Adult Care Home Administrator for older adults in Russell, Kansas.
During the summer vacations Helen toured Europe, Mexico, Galapagos’ Islands and the Western Countries of South America. Helen was a life member of the American Association of University Women and past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. Helen served as a Stephen Minister at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan.
After selling the family home she moved to Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in January 2009. Helen enjoyed participating in the seminars and programs offered there. Over the years Helen deeply appreciated the relationships she built with the residents and staff and members of the community.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the KSU Foundation for the Beach Museum of Art, the First United Methodist Church Stephen Ministries or to the Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
The family will hold a private service and burial.
