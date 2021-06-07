Helen Eileen Clark, 101, of Manhattan, Kansas, went to her heavenly home Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Helen was born October 3, 1919, in Lovington, Illinois to the late Agnes Lela (Gharst) and Albert Brown. She graduated from Hammond High School and later attended business college in Decatur, Illinois.
She married Jewell Aden Washburn on August 17, 1943, in Vancouver, Washington. After Jewell passed away in April 1973, Helen wedded Floyd Hinton Clark on July 19, 1975.
Helen served as executive secretary to the president of Manhattan Federal Savings and Loan Company for 18 years. She was a member of College Heights Baptist Church, Man-Kan Campers, The Order of the Eastern Star, and the D.A.V. Auxillary.
Helen was a faithful churchgoer, taught Sunday School, Bible classes and served in many church activities. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, making photo albums, traveling the country RV camping, playing dominoes, crochet, and cards.
Helen is survived by her daughter Judy Breymeyer of Edmond, Oklahoma, and son, Roger (Sue) Washburn of Centennial, Colorado; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the Clark sons; Clinton (Renee) Clark of Chapman, Kansas, Russell (Jackie) Clark of Eldorado, Kansas, and daughters Gloria (Allen) Quinlan of Olathe, Kansas, and Deana (Dale) Foster of Manhattan, Kansas; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Brown and Jack Morris, and her daughter Sally Jane Smith-Cottrell.
Memorials are suggested to the College Heights Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
