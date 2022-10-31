Heidemarie (Scholl) Clark, age 80, of Chanhassen, MN, formerly of Manhattan, KS, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Riley Crossing Assisted Living in Chanhassen, MN following her diagnosis of lung cancer this summer..
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 2500 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS. Lunch and fellowship with friends and family will follow the service at the church. Inurnment will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Heidemarie was born on July 22, 1942 in Dallau, West Germany the oldest of two children to Hermann and Annemarie (Ludwig) Scholl. She was raised in Germany and attended school in Mosbach, Germany and also attended Business College there. On December 28, 1963 she married James Clark in Dallau, Germany. They had two daughters. Heidemarie and James lived at Fort Bragg in the United States in 1965, she went back to Germany while Jim served in the Vietnam War and then moved back to the United States in 1967. They then were transferred to White Sands, NM, back to Fort Bragg, NC, back to Germany, Fort Riley, KS, Fort Gordon, GA and finally back to Ft. Riley, KS, where Jim retired from the US Army. They were residents of Manhattan, KS from 1976 until 2022 when they moved to Minnesota. Heidemarie was very active in city government serving as City Clerk in Manhattan and was an election judge and volunteered her time during election voting. She had a very strong faith and was very involved in her church, Peace Lutheran Church in Manhattan. She loved spending time with her family, traveling all across Europe and the United States and was an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Isolde (Christian) Larmann.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim; daughters, Christine (Mark) Pottorff of Victoria, Caroline Clark (Bob Mellon) of Austin, TX; two grandchildren, Annie and Nick Pottorff; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
