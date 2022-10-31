Heidemarie (Scholl) Clark, age 80, of Chanhassen, MN, formerly of Manhattan, KS, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Riley Crossing Assisted Living in Chanhassen, MN following her diagnosis of lung cancer this summer..

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 2500 Kimball Avenue, Manhattan, KS. Lunch and fellowship with friends and family will follow the service at the church. Inurnment will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.