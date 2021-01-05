Harold F. Trumpp, age 96 of Leonardville, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
He was born on April 13, 1924 in Clay Center, the son of Fred G. and Ruth (Nauerth) Trumpp.
On September 17, 1947 he was married to Gladys Rose Friederich at her family home in rural Clay Center. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2006.
Harold was farmer and pure bred Angus stockman. He was a lifelong member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife Gladys, he was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Arnold Trumpp and his wife Wilma and one sister, Helen Lund and her husband Donald.
He is survived by two sisters, Betty Thackeray and husband Raymond of Havre, Montana and Alvena Wilgers and husband Leonard of Clay Center and many nieces and nephews.
Respect calls may be made from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Thursday and also from 8:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Ebenezer Cemetery with Pastor Lillian Flegle officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Leonardville Nursing Home and Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
