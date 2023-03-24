Harold David Statton, age 74, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence in Rome, GA.
Mr. Statton was born on February 12, 1949, the son of Fannie Rustin. Harold served his country in the United States Army for 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. After he retired from the Army, he went on to work with Manhattan High School in Manhattan, KS for 21 years before permanently retiring.
Moving to Rome, GA in 2017, he and his wife are members of New Hope Baptist Church. Harold was a member of the NAACP, AARP, NARFE, American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard, American Legion Post #52, DAV, and the VFW.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Elizabeth Statton; his daughters, Utamu Lackey (Kenneth) Rome, GA, Takama Statton-Brooks (Roger Jr.) Springdale, AR, Sukari Statton-Bill (Peter) Henniker, NH, and Amani Statton-Wood (Patrick), Spring Hill, TN; his brother, Theordore Rustin, Hempstead, NY; 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Fannie Rustin, and step-father, Theodore Rustin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to American Legion Post #52, P.O. Box 775, Rome, GA, 30162.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, Georgia, has charge of funeral arrangements.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 10:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bishop Wayne Ellis officiating. Interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetary in Canton, Georgia, at 2:30 pm with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, from 9:00 am until the time of service.
