Harold David Statton, age 74, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his residence in Rome, GA.

Mr. Statton was born on February 12, 1949, the son of Fannie Rustin. Harold served his country in the United States Army for 22 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. After he retired from the Army, he went on to work with Manhattan High School in Manhattan, KS for 21 years before permanently retiring.

