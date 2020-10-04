Ike passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the Hospice House in Manhattan at the age of 89. He was born July 14, 1931 in Manhattan to Agatha (Umscheid) and Fred Eichman. Surviving him is his wife of fifty-four years Bernadine (Krentzel) and daughters Stephanie Albin, Kenetta Marie Spain (Stephen) and Shannon Alexander, four grandsons, and seven great grandchildren.
Raised in and around Manhattan Ike graduated from Luckey High School. He served in the Air Force and after four years came home to work at Ft. Riley in the HVAC department and was a supervisor when he retired. After retirement he and Bernadine enjoyed multiple trips to Europe and Alaska. Proceeding him in death were his parents, brothers; Coleman, Gilbert, Eugene and sisters Dorothy Schartau and Ruth Hartung.
Due to Covid-19 the Celebration of Ike’s life has been postponed until a later date. Ike will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his infectious smile and his kindness toward everyone.
The family would like to thank all of the good people of Good Shepherd Hospice for their support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimers Association – ALZ.org (800) 272-3900
